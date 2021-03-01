Tom Holland raises concerns after revealing ‘Uncharted’ film performance “mistake”

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has raised some concerns within the gaming community over his portrayal of Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted film.

In a recent interview with GQ to promote his latest film Cherry, Holland spoke about his role in the Uncharted movie, which is scheduled to premiere next year. Holland said that his portrayal of Drake was a more “tough, very stoic” take on the character, instead of the character’s usual goofy and aloof approach to things.

“I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being ‘I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment,’” he said, before adding “My character is supposed to be a fucking action hero in this moment!”

Holland went on to add that he hasn’t seen a cut of the film and is unsure if his approach to the character works. “Look, I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know if I succeeded in that. But it was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps… It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again.”

Holland’s comments have understandably drawn concern from the gaming community, who are now worried that the film will “suck” after being stuck in development hell for over 12 years.

Check out some comments from Twitter users below.

Tom Holland says he played Nathan Drake as a very tough and stoic character… ….oh boy. The #Uncharted movie is gonna suck, isnt it? They wouldn't have taken so long to make this, we could've gotten Nathan Fillion to play the part. Looks like Drake, would've nailed his humor — Chris (@chris_bucks34) February 28, 2021

I don't want to pre-judge the Uncharted movie, but when it's lead starts talking like this… pic.twitter.com/ZDkFwbQRkZ — Wes 💙 Film|TV|Games|Footy (@wideawakewesley) February 28, 2021

Troy Baker, who voiced Nathan Drake’s brother Sam in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End also highlighted the comments from Holland on Twitter.

The film will also star Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake’s mentor, Victor Sullivan. The film is being Ruben Fleischer and will be executive produced by Naughty Dog‘s Neil Druckmann.

The Uncharted film wrapped production in late October and is scheduled to premiere on February 10, 2022.