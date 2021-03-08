‘Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy’ content leaked on Microsoft Store

A bundle of all Tomb Raider reboot editions entitled Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy has been leaked on the Microsoft Store, along with a release date.

The listing, which has since been taken down, was spotted sporting a March 18 release and full description. The pack will include every one of the Tomb Raider ‘definitive’ editions, along with the Rise of the Tomb Raider 20th Anniversary Edition.

The bundle will also include around 22 pieces of additional content, including a Season Pass for Rise of the Tomb Raider and an Endurance Mode. Other content packs listed include the 20 Year Celebration Pack, Hope’s Baston Pack, Tactical Survivor Pack, and the Sparrowhawk Pack.

The full description, before the page was removed, read as follows: “Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is the complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games.

“Follow Lara on her formative journey across the world, starting in Tomb Raider trapped on the shrouded island of Yamatai off the coast of Japan, to the harsh Siberian tundra hiding an immortal secret in Rise of the Tomb Raider, and finally to the mountainous landscape of Peru to uncover a cataclysmic power in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

“With all the definitive edition content from each game, this Trilogy promises dozens of hours of breathtaking exploration, challenging puzzle-solving, and survival combat with Lara as she becomes the Tomb Raider she was destined to become.”

The listing is expected to return before the March 18 release date.