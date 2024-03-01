‘Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered’ bug fixes coming “in next few weeks”

After launching earlier this month, developers Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics have announced that a update for Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered will be coming in the next few weeks.

The news was announced in a Steam post that also discussed a recently noticed issue with the Epic Games Store version of the collection.

“We thank the passionate Tomb Raider community for your continued support, shares, and feedback on Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered. We’re overjoyed and overwhelmed with the response from the community,” the Steam post read.

“We currently are working on the first update, which we anticipate will launch in the next few weeks. We appreciate your patience as we want to ensure that the quality is meeting the needs and expectations of our community.”

As for the Epic Games Store version of the game, Eurogamer recently reported that several differences are apparent when directly comparing the EGS version of the game with the Steam version of the game.

X (formerly Twitter) user Small Medipack made a thread about the differences between the two versions of the game, noting that not only does the photo mode on the Epic Game Store version have more poses, but that several textures are completely different in the game, with some areas having new skyboxes.

The discrepancies between the two versions of the game have now been fixed, with the Steam post noting that “a development build with incomplete assets has been available for download on the Epic Games Store.”

“Content in that Epic Games Store build contained some work-in-progress materials that do not represent our final quality expectations. We have corrected the build to match the live Steam version,” the post concluded.

