‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’ is coming to Steam

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be available through Steam now that its three year exclusivity agreement with Epic Games has expired.

Originally released in 2020, the remakes will come to Steam on October 3 though no price point has been announced. As well as a standard edition, there is a digital deluxe edition of the game that features a handful of in-game items for players to unlock.

These are The Ripper skater, a set of retro outfits for skaters Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen, and “unique retro content for the Create-A-Skater mode” including retro skateboard decks.

In NME‘s five-star review of the remakes, the games were described as a “a love letter to a forgotten genre that is bound to inspire a whole new generation of skaters”.

“When the muscle memory comes back and you start to string together impossible lines throughout the game’s exotic, remastered environments, you really feel like a skateboarding superhero,” wrote Jordan Oloman.

Last year, it was revealed that remakes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 were originally on the agenda before Vicarious Visions was merged with Activision Blizzard.

“[Activision] were trying to find someone to do 3 + 4 but they didn’t trust anyone the way they did Vicarious,” explained Tony Hawk in a Twitch stream. “So they took other pitches from other studios, like ‘what would you do with the THPS title?’ and they didn’t like anything they heard, and that was it.”

In other gaming news, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is on its way to PC and PS5, containing the Burning Shores expansion, digital rewards and new in-game items.