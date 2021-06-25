‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’ is out now on Nintendo Switch

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has officially landed on Nintendo Switch, marking the franchise’s first return to a Nintendo platform in over a decade.

The remaster of the first two games previously released last September on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It became the fastest-selling entry in the series, shipping 1 million copies within two weeks.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions were also released earlier this year, although no free upgrade was available to players who had bought it on PS4 and Xbox One.

While the Switch port does not match the visuals of the other platforms and runs at 30FPS, this version means that fans will be able to play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on the go.

Get ready to spin, flip and grind through two iconic skateboarding games when #THPS 1+2 comes to #NintendoSwitch on June 25. #NintendoDirect Pre-order today: https://t.co/wwh37YCOpz pic.twitter.com/sh09zvU9Rm — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

This version also contains all of the remaster’s original levels, pro skaters, gameplay, and the original soundtrack.

In NME’s five-star review, Jordan Oloman called Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 “a magnificent remaster with a laser focus on all the right areas,” and that “veteran fans will find comfort in its carefully crafted systems and ever-exciting gameplay”.

The last Tony Hawk game on a Nintendo platform was Tony Hawk: Shred on the Wii in 2010. The game required the use of motion controls and a skateboard controller but was both a critical and commercial failure.

Meanwhile, Tony Hawk made a surprise cameo in Avril Lavigne’s Tiktok debut as he skated to her 2003 hit ‘Sk8r Boi’.

Elsewhere, Microsoft officially revealed Windows 11, which is set to launch later this year for free.

In a separate interview, Microsoft’s Sarah Bond said that Windows 11 will be the “best Windows ever for gaming”, citing the OS’s “superior graphics, amazing speed and an incredible selection of games”.