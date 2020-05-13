‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2’ are getting current-gen remasters

Activision’s iconic Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series is making a comeback later this year with a new remastered collection of the first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater titles.

Announced through a gorgeous new trailer, the remastered versions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will come as a single package for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (exclusively on Epic Games Store) on September 4. The games will include new graphics, locations and game modes, while retaining a majority of what players loved from the originals, including the return of the iconic soundtracks.

Watch the trailer below.

However, not every song from the original soundtracks will make their way back for the remastered game due to licensing issues. The gameplay of the remasters, however, is being made to feel exactly like the originals did, as developers have employed the exact handling code used from the original games.

The remaster is being handled by Vicarious Visions, which ported a majority of the Pro Skater games to the Game Boy Advance in the early noughties. In an interview with IGN, Vicarious Visions’ studio head Jen Oneal said they “started with Neversoft’s original handling code. We started with that as a foundation and then layered on what we needed to do to modernise it.”

“The other thing that we looked at was the geometry because we wanted to match inch by inch the geometry so that those lines feel exactly the same that they were before. We didn’t want to change anything because the reality is your muscle memory sets in and you’re automatically hitting the buttons the way you remember it.”

In addition to a few minor gameplay tweaks, the new collection will see the return of all the iconic missions from the original games, such as collecting SKATE letters, while also introducing some new challenges.

The remasters will support online play, as well as a split screen multiplayer for those who want to play with friends locally. The game’s online features will include the return of the Create-a-Park and Create-a-Skater modes. Players will be able to share their custom creations online.

Finally, the game will see the return of the originals’ line-up including: Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer, Kareem Campbell, Andrew Reynolds, Bob Burnquist, and Chad Muska.

Pre-ordering the game digitally will get players access to a warehouse demo, although the date for the release of the demo, has not been announced. Pre-orders are available now.

The original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 were released in 1999 and 2000 respectively, and have long been considered to be among the best skating games of all time.