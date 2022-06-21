‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4’ cancelled due to Vicarious Visions merger

Tony Hawk has revealed that Activision initially planned for a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 remake before Vicarious Visions was folded into the company.

Hawk was talking during andyTHPS’ Twitch stream yesterday (June 20), and a clip from the stream features Hawk explaining how a sequel to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 almost came to be.

“I wish I could say we have something in the works,” explained Hawk, “but you know Vicarious Visions kind of got disbanded and Activision’s going through all their stuff. I don’t know what’s next.”

Advertisement

In April of this year it was confirmed by Vicarious Visions that it had officially merged with Activision Blizzard, as the team moved to focus solely on Blizzard games.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 remasters were in the works but they were scrapped after Vicarious Visions was merged into Blizzard. 😔 Source: Tony Hawk.https://t.co/84rlYDgvUQ pic.twitter.com/oWR70xTOYv — Okami Games (@Okami13_) June 20, 2022

When asked if a follow up to the 2020 remaster was in the works, Hawk replied: “That was the plan, up until the release date of [1+2] we were going to do 3+4 and then Vicarious [Visions] got absorbed and they were looking for other developers and then it was over.”

Interestingly, it appears as though the Vicarious Visions merger wasn’t going to stop THPS games from being developed, as Hawk said on the stream that Activision explored some alternative avenues for the series.

“[Activision] were trying to find someone to do 3+4 but they didn’t trust anyone the way they did Vicarious, so they took other pitches from other studios, like “what would you do with the THPS title?” and they didn’t like anything they heard, and that was it.”

You can check out the full clip in andyTHPS’ stream here.

Advertisement

In other news, Skull & Bones has been rated in Brazil, the game’s second rating in recent months, adding fuel to the fire that a release date will be announced soon.