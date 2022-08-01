‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ cover band The 900 talk playing with Tony Hawk: “it was a beautiful moment”

During a gig at London’s Signature Brew Haggerston on Saturday (June 30), Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater cover band The 900 were joined on stage by skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who provided vocals for two songs that featured in the game.

On stage, Hawk sang Goldfinger’s ‘Superman’ and ‘Bloodstains’ by Agent Orange, which appeared in the first and fourth Pro Skater games respectively.

Speaking to NME, The 900 explained that Hawk played with the band after spotting them on Instagram. Hawk messaged the band saying “he was going to try and make it down to a show whilst he was in England,” to which The 900 “took the opportunity to ask if he would be up for doing a couple of songs with us – luckily for us and the audience, he said yes.”

“He absolutely nailed ‘Superman’ and ‘Bloodstains’! It was easily one of the best moments in our lives,” shared the band. You can watch The 900 and Hawk play ‘Bloodstains’ – and a snippet of’ ‘Superman’ – below:

My / our rendition of Agent Orange’s Bloodstains from last night’s show at @SignatureBrewE8. This was one of the first punk songs I heard as a kid and it was a catalyst for shaping the soundtracks to THPS games. Thanks to @The900Banduk for summoning me to the stage! ➡️⬇️⭕️ pic.twitter.com/wR49DWUx0z — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) July 31, 2022

So I went to see a Tony Hawk cover band in a small bar in East London and @tonyhawk showed up and sang some songs. WHAT THE ACTUAL HELL. @SignatureBrewE8 pic.twitter.com/xxPSQro2Pt — Isabel Davies (@IsabelDavies_) July 30, 2022

On playing ‘Bloodstains’, Hawk told the crowd that it was one of his “gateways” into punk rock. After the gig, Hawk said that ‘Bloodstains’ “was one of the first punk songs I heard as a kid and it was a catalyst for shaping the soundtracks to [Pro Skater] games.”

“We were so thankful he agreed to do this,” shared The 900, adding that “it was a beautiful moment for everyone in the room” – including Hawk, who “seemed equally as gassed to be up on stage belting out the songs.”

For The 900, which formed as a “generic cover band” before pivoting into Pro Skater covers to have more fun with their performances, the night was just as good. “Not only did we get to meet and play onstage with one of our idols, but we knew it would be the best surprise for the crowd,” said The 900, adding that it was “a night that all of us will never forget.”

In other gaming news, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available on PlayStation Plus from tomorrow (August 2).