‘Total War: Medieval 2’ coming to mobile devices this year

Creative Assembly’s strategy title Total War: Medieval 2 is coming to mobile devices via iOS and Android additions this year.

Originally a PC title released in 2006, and part of a series known for high-intensity large-scale battles, Total War: Medieval 2 will release on mobile this “spring”, according to an announcement video published yesterday (as spotted by Eurogamer).

This surprise port of a 16 year old title is being handled by Feral Interactive, who ports games from one platform to another. Total War: Medieval 2 is currently available on Steam.

“Command battles with thousands of on-screen units and master the art of war using intuitive touchscreen controls,” reads a description with the video. “Outmanoeuvre your rivals on the campaign map with a redesigned user interface that puts the might of empires at your fingertips and the fate of nations in the palm of your hand.”

Creative Assembly is currently working on Total War: Warhammer 3, which is set to release on February 17 this year, just less than a month away. A sequel set in the Warhammer Fantasy universe, information about the game’s classes and mechanics has been drip fed to players since the game was announced.

This includes information about the Nurgle roster of units, the final Chaos god faction in the game, Slaanesh, and even a video showing the Khorne vs Ogres.

