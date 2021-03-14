‘Total War: Warhammer 2’ receives a new free Legendary Lord

Creative Assembly have announced the next free DLC update for Total War: Warhammer II.

The new free update will add Beastlord Rakarth as a Legendary Lord for the Dark Elf faction on March 18.

According to Creative Assembly, Rakarth is a character with a focus on anti-large combat, specialising in killing large monsters, and enhancing the strength and defence of his factions own beasts such as the Kharibdyss and Hydra.

He will come equipped with The Whip of Agony which allows him to strip enemy monsters of their ability to inflict Fear and Terror, and the Beast Armour of Karond Kar, which will grant a bonus to Rakarth when he is near enemy monsters.

As for mounts, he will be able to earn a Scourgerunner Chariot, a Manticore, and his personal Black Dragon, Bracchus.

The teaser image shows Rakarth charging into battle alongside a Carnosaur, a Stegadon, and a Squig, leading to fans over at the Total War Forums wondering if the Lord will be able to recruit monsters from other factions.

Total War: Warhammer II is also set to receive a final DLC update, though there has been no news about which two factions it will cover.

Earlier this year, Creative Assembly announced that Total War: Warhammer III will be released in 2021.

It is expected to be the final entry in the series, and will feature the four daemonic Chaos factions as playable factions for the first time in the series.

Kislev and Cathay will also be playable at launch, and Creative Assembly are working with Games Workshop to develop both factions.