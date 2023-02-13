‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ announces surprise update to mark first anniversary

Total War: Warhammer 3 is getting an update “later this week” to mark the first anniversary of Creative Assembly‘s strategy game.

In a tweet published today (February 13), Creative Assembly announced that to celebrate Warhammer 3‘s first birthday, it has “lined up a bunch of awesome streams and giveaways, as well as an update coming to the game later this week.”

In the past, Warhammer‘s smaller updates have ranged from free in-game Regiments Of Renown units to improvements to the game’s balance and stability. While nothing has been confirmed just yet, Creative Assembly previously announced that Mirror Of Madness – likely a Game Lab mode for Warhammer 3 – is also scheduled to launch in 2023.

This week’s update likely won’t be full-size downloadable content (DLC), as Creative Assembly recently confirmed that the game’s next DLC is planned for April.

In last week’s announcement, Creative Assembly confirmed that the studio’s DLC plans had been delayed due to “post-launch updates” related to the game’s Immortal Empires mode. However, Warhammer 3 director Rich Aldridge has shared that another two “major content drops” will be following April’s DLC.

“Looking forward, we have an exciting year ahead of us full of new content, fixes and improvements for all to enjoy, some of which I hope is on your wanted list and some that will hopefully come as a nice surprise,” Aldridge added.

One of this year’s DLC will likely be the addition of Chaos Dwarfs, a faction that Creative Assembly has teased for several months. Back in December, the studio acknowledged that fans “already seem to know some of what’s coming aboard the infernal hype train in the year to come,” referencing the Chaos Dwarfs’ Infernal Guard units.

