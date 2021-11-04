‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ announces new faction and February release date

Total War: Warhammer 3 has solidified a February release date, revealed the Ogre Kingdoms as an ‘early adopter’ faction, and announced that the title will be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Today (November 4) Creative Assembly has confirmed that Total War: Warhammer 3 will launch on February 17, 2022.

The game will also be available from day one on the Xbox Game Pass for PC, which chief product officer Rob Bartholomew says will allow the team “to bring the ruinous powers of Chaos to as many players as possible”.

Furthermore, anyone who pre-orders Total War: Warhammer 3 or purchases it within the first week of sale will get a bonus Ogre Kingdoms race pack. This will allow players to take control of the Ogre race under the leadership of legendary lords Greasus Goldtooth and Skrag the Slaughterer, who will command a mix of long-range artillery and “monstrous cavalry” to win battles and secure both plunder and food.

The press release shares the following on the Ogre Kingdoms’ campaign mechanics:

“Within the campaign they wage bloody war from their nomadic camps deep within the Mountains of Mourn, ever keen to take on bountiful contracts and add illustrious big names to their titles.”

Total War: Warhammer 3 was originally meant to launch in 2021, however it was pushed back to 2022 to ensure “a stronger release and the best first step into a new era for Total War: Warhammer“.

Earlier in the week, Creative Assembly detailed the powerful new magic system arriving with the third instalment. While explaining how magic will work slightly differently, the studio also detailed every new spell that each faction will have access to.

