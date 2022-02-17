‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ becomes the second most played Total War game hours after launch

Creative Assembly released Total War: Warhammer 3 this morning (February 17) and it has immediately become the second most played Total War game on Steam.

READ MORE: Video game songs that had no right to bang as hard as they did

According to SteamDB, Total War: Warhammer 3 has achieved an all-time peak of 132,924 players at the time of writing, and could continue to climb. The number has been achieved in just seven hours and placed the new game as the second-highest concurrent player peak of any Total War game. The number one spot is currently held by Total War: Three Kingdoms which achieved an all-time peak of 192,298 players.

In NME’s review, Andy Brown gave Total War: Warhammer 3 a five-star rating out of five and said: “Warhammer 3 is a glorious, bloody celebration of Total War at its very best. Not content with merely concluding Creative Assembly’s fantasy trilogy, Warhammer 3 steps up to evolve it in every way possible. Whether that’s with much-needed improvements to siege battles to giving the diplomacy system a Three Kingdoms-style polish, there are few areas of the Total War experience that haven’t been refined, enhanced or altogether upgraded. What’s even better is that Creative Assembly has clarified that there’s still much more yet to come for Warhammer 3 in the future.”

Advertisement

Creative Assembly previously spoke to NME about upcoming factions, saying that it’s “not ruling anything in or out”. Jim Watson, lead designer for Total War: Warhammer 3, said, “The stated intention – right from the first game – was that we want to do everything because we’re incredibly greedy. There is so much stuff that obviously we’ve had to measure out how we can deliver that in a sensible way.”

In other news, Hello Games has said that No Man’s Sky is not finished “by a long shot.”