‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ announces sweeping changes to DLC prices

Total War: Warhammer 3 developer Creative Assembly has announced a new pricing structure change for its upcoming Thrones of Decay DLC.

In a community blog post made today, the developer statement read that rather than the Thrones of Decay DLC being priced as a single package, there would be a discounted bundle price as well as three smaller, lower cost options. The full bundle will cost £19.10 and the three individual packs will cost £7.49 each.

The smaller packs will contain new material for the Empire, Dwarfs, or Nurgle, depending on which pack you buy. The full bundle will contain all three packs and content for all three of these factions.

The statement reads, “if you only want to play as the Empire, you can buy this section of the DLC as a standalone purchase rather than having to buy everything, allowing you to pick and choose what you want to play.”

It continues, “we recognise that these large sized, higher priced packs aren’t always what you’re looking for. So, we’ve decided to do something different just for Thrones, and used this extra time to help show that we were listening to what you had to say.”

The statement adds that work is well underway for future DLC, and “the current intent is to avoid creating something quite so big in scope so that we can help to keep both the value, and the price right for you.”

Creative Assembly is one of SEGA’s European studios that was reportedly affected by the publishers 240 layoffs late last month. The statement clarifies that “No matter the outcome of these changes we will still be a team who love making content for Total War: Warhammer 3“.

