‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ confirms August release for Immortal Empires

Total War: Warhammer 3 developer Creative Assembly has gone into detail on what fans can expect from the upcoming Immortal Empires update, which will merge each map from the Total War: Warhammer series into one playable campaign.

In a blog shared yesterday (June 14), Creative Assembly has shared that it is aiming to launch a beta for Immortal Empires in August 2022.

Besides combining maps in the style of Total War: Warhammer 2‘s Mortal Empires campaign, Creative Assembly has also detailed several “new features and approaches” that will debut in Immortal Empires.

This includes changes to some of the series’ older factions: 29 older Legendary Lords will be given new starting locations, while certain Lords such as Grombrindal, Helman Ghorst and Volkmar the Grim will be given their own faction. A “selection” of these older Lords will also be launched with improvements to the mechanics they bring.

Furthermore, Total War: Warhammer 3‘s antagonist Be’Lakor will be given his own faction in Immortal Empires. In the game’s current state, Be’Lakor can only be unlocked as a general for factions after completing the campaign – so this change means fans will be able to play as the villain from turn one.

Immortal Empires will also bring a Sea Lanes feature for armies to move across the larger map faster, as well as revamped victory conditions and dynamic end-game scenarios, which are “randomised mid-to-late-game challenges” which will add higher stakes to campaigns, seemingly in the style of Stellaris.

Smaller changes will include a rework to the corruption system, as well as 8-player multiplayer campaigns which will only require the host has all three Total War: Warhammer games to play.

All of the above features will be available within Immortal Empires at launch, however Creative Assembly has shared that the campaign will be launched as a beta in order to give the development team time to work on some longer-term projects, such as lighting, graphical parity and more.

Looking further ahead, Creative Assembly has shared that it will continue “honing and improving” the game mode for years to come, which will include plans for new content packs.

Last month, Total War: Warhammer 3 was updated with patch 1.2, which added new units and several fan-requested quality of life tweaks.

In other gaming news, Valheim is coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass next year.