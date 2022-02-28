‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ data miner finds Chaos Dwarf voice lines

A data miner looking through Total War: Warhammer 3 files has discovered a voice line that refers to the existence of Chaos Dwarfs in-game, fuelling rumours that they will be the next faction to be added to the game.

Though it’s just a single voice line, it seems to suggest that Chaos Dwarfs are almost certainly planned for the game.

“Exercise caution, my lord, for your scouts bring word of Chaos Dwarfs nearby. The legion of Azgorh are a callous and black-hearted foe, bearing little resemblance to their untainted cousins in the west. Keep your weapons close at hand,” reads the voice line (via Reddit).

You can listen to it below:

This seems to further suggest that Chaos Dwarfs will indeed be the first race pack downloadable content (DLC) for Total War: Warhammer 3. On top of the data-mined files, there are already multiple references to the Chaos Dwarfs in the game itself – including mentions of them in loading screen tips.

In Warhammer, Chaos Dwarfs are a faction of Dwarfs that were corrupted after being abandoned in Chaos-tainted land. Their pre-existing Games Workshop roster includes incredibly powerful artillery and heavily-armoured infantry.

Though Chaos Dwarfs have not been confirmed just yet, it’s a fair bet that they will make an appearance. Last month, Total War: Warhammer 3 lead campaign designer Mark Sinclair told NME that in terms of new races, “nothing is off limits“.

When asked about the appearance of fan favourites such as Nagash and Thanquol, lead designer Jim Watson told NME that Creative Assembly is “not ruling anything in or out at this stage,” adding that “there is so much stuff still to come.”

