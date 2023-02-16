‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ drops the three-game requirement for Immortal Empires

Creative Assembly has announced that the Immortal Empires mode in Total War: Warhammer 3 is leaving beta and will be available to all players, even those who do not own the rest of the trilogy.

Immortal Empires – which fuses all three campaign maps from the Total War: Warhammer trilogy – previously required the ownership of all three games to play. As of tomorrow (February 17), that will no longer be the case and only Warhammer 3 will be required to play Immortal Empires.

“Since the launch of Immortal Empires last August, the dev team has been working tirelessly to bring this labour of love – the most ambitious game mode ever released in Total War – to as many players as possible,” shared Creative Assembly on Twitter.

However, only the factions available with Warhammer 3 will be available to play – as lords and downloadable content (DLC) from other games will still require their purchase to play.

To mark the launch of Immortal Empires, Creative Assembly has also released a new trailer for the mode, which you can watch below.

Looking to the game’s future, the last few seconds of this trailer appears to confirm that the next Warhammer 3 DLC will add Chaos Dwarfs to the game. While Creative Assembly has teased their addition in prior patch notes, today’s brief clip is the closest fans have had to full confirmation.

“It might be worth your time sticking around until the end of the video for a sneak peak at… something,” teases patch notes for tomorrow’s update. “The impending arrival of a fiery Chaos on the world of Warhammer 3 may not be a huge shock, but fear not – it’ll be here before you know it.”

Earlier in the month, Creative Assembly confirmed that Warhammer 3 will get three DLC releases in 2023.

