‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ gameplay shows Chaos demons vs Dragons and Wizards

A new Total War: Warhammer 3 gameplay video gives us a glimpse of the Grand Cathay, led by the Iron Dragon Zhao Ming, going head-to-head with Chaos.

After releasing some impressive footage of the Ogre kingdoms, developer Creative Assembly has followed up with a good look at the Grand Cathay in action as they traverse the Chaos realms.

Hot on the heels of the Oracles of Tzeentch, the Grand Cathay have pursued the Chaos faction into its own domain… and it doesn’t exactly go well.

Showcasing some of the more interesting mechanics in Total War: Warhammer 3, the video gives us a good look at the fire and metal wizards under Zhao Ming’s command. But they’re no match for the Chaos-fuelled forces of Kairos Fateweaver.

Although we’ve already seen the Grand Cathay’s units, this new video puts them into action deep in enemy territory. Sadly, these “fragile mortals” are no match for Kairos and the Blue Fire of Tzeentch – a massive AoE spell which decimates the Cathay forces.

Led by a commander who can see the past and future, twisting destiny to suit his own purposes, the Oracles of Tzeentch lay waste to the invading force. While it’s a great way to show off the game’s combat mechanics, it also gives us another look at the powerful new magic on offer in Total War: Warhammer 3.

It’s an impressive showcase for Warhammer fans to really dig into, and gives us a good look at some of the game’s most interesting new factions going head-to-head.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is set to launch will on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, and day one on Game Pass for PC on February 17, 2022.

