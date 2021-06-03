‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ gets a bloody new trailer for Khorne Daemons

Creative Assembly has released a ferocious new trailer for Total War: Warhammer III featuring the Daemons of Khorne.

READ MORE: From mice to dice: How Steamforged Games adapted ‘Monster Hunter World’ into a board game

As part of the Warhammer Skulls Showcase Creative Assembly showed off a new trailer for Total War: Warhammer III which gave players a first look at the full forces of Khorne, including the named greater daemon, Skarbrand.

Advertisement

Creative Assembly has explained in a press release that Khorne are a “high-tempo army that relishes closing the distance upon the enemy with devastating impact before unleashing their vicious hand-to-hand combat skills.”

Just like their tabletop incarnation, Khorne detest magic, and get stronger and more proficient the longer they remain in combat.

The giant greater daemon Skarbrand is claimed to be “the most powerful melee combatant to ever grace the battlefields of Total War: Warhammer” and wades into battle with his twin axes ‘Slaughter & Carnage’ which improve his damage with every kill he makes.

Creative Assembly also announced new DLC for Total War: Warhammer II, the Beastmen focussed The Silence and The Fury. The Beastemen will be lead by the general Taurox The Brass Bull, and will face off against Lizardmen general Oxyotl The Unseen.

Advertisement

In other recent Creative Assembly news, fans expressed their disappointment over the fact development has ceased on Total War: Three Kingdoms.

The news was announced in a Tweet which said: “Our development has transitioned into pre-production for our next entry in this universe and we can’t wait to continue this journey with you.”

In response to this change, fans have started leaving negative reviews on Steam. Whilst the game is listed as “Mostly Positive” on Steam, recent reviews are “Overwhelmingly Negative.”