Total War: Warhammer 3 is free to play on Steam this weekend, giving newcomers several days to check out Creative Assembly‘s fantasy strategy game.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is free to play from today (March 10) until March 13, at which point the game will stop being free to play but will remain on sale for another three days. For anyone looking to take part, Warhammer 3 can be downloaded through Steam.

“Step into the boots (or talons?) of your favourite Legendary Lords to experience the Realms of Chaos & Immortal Empires in the Steam Free Weekend,” announced Creative Assembly on Twitter.

Want to play Total War: WARHAMMER III… for FREE?! 🤯 Step into the boots (or talons?) of your favourite Legendary Lords to experience the Realms of Chaos & Immortal Empires in the Steam Free Weekend RIGHT NOW until 13th March! 🔗 Start your campaign: https://t.co/DWjBPz06xi pic.twitter.com/aN9VsijGce — Total War (@totalwar) March 9, 2023

Thanks to last month’s patch, Warhammer fans no longer need to own the rest of the trilogy to play Warhammer 3‘s Immortal Empires campaign mode, which fuses all three game’s maps into one larger campaign.

“Opening up this epic campaign to all Warhammer 3 owners is something we are pleased to offer, and the game’s one year anniversary felt like the perfect time to do this for all to enjoy,” wrote Creative Assembly. “It’s a really exciting time and the perfect start to what is going to be a very exciting year.”

Looking ahead, Creative Assembly has revealed that Warhammer 3 will be receiving three downloadable content (DLC) releases this year. The first – set to be released this April – will almost certainly be a race pack for the Chaos Dwarfs, which were teased toward the end of Warhammer 3‘s latest trailer.

However, the DLC releases planned for summer and winter are yet to be revealed. Speaking to NME last year, game director Richard Albridge teased that the studio has “one or two things up our sleeves” that players may not be expecting.

Two possible characters that could be added include necromancer Nagash and Skaven wizard Thanquol, both of which Albridge said have been “bounced around a few times” at the studio.

