‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ patch 1.2 adds new units and major improvements

Total War: Warhammer 3 has received a new update which adds new units and AI improvements, along with a retool of campaigns and factions, and improvements to UI.

Speaking in a blog post, developer Creative Assembly detailed the massive patch 1.2 update, which adds everything from elite units to smaller stability tweaks. The auto-resolve and mount systems have also been altered slightly.

The headline addition is the Regiments of Renown pack, which adds elite, recruitable troops to the game with improved stats and special abilities for use in the Campaign and Battle settings.

Seven units have been added in total:

The Dune Dragons

Hellforged Host

Dazh’s Hearth-Blades

Festering Stooges

Powder Guts

Bringers of Beguilement

Blazing Squealers

Elsewhere in the post, other gameplay changes are detailed. Firstly, all characters will now be granted their Mounts (and all mount-related skills) automatically upon reaching the required level rather than requiring a skill point to unlock them.

There have also been changes to the auto-resolve system:

The outcome is now determined by the Battle difficulty setting rather than the Campaign difficulty setting.

The difficulty scaling of auto-resolve has been reduced on Hard (and higher) difficulty settings.

Patch 1.2 changes a fair bit about Total War: Warhammer 3. Campaigns have been rebalanced, as have certain factions. AI behaviour and responsiveness have been improved too. Make sure to check out the full blog post for more detail. You’ll be able to access Patch 1.2 now.

