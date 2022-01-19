‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ reveals “blank slate” Daemon Prince as last faction

Creative Assembly has revealed that the final faction for Total War: Warhammer 3 is the Daemon Prince, a customisable character that represents all four of the Chaos gods.

Today (January 19), Creative Assembly shared the identity of Total War: Warhammer 3‘s final faction leader – the Daemon Prince, who leads Chaos Undivided.

The Daemon Prince is a customisable lord that, by earning favour from the four Chaos gods, can change nearly every aspect of its body. Not only do these different body parts change the Daemon Prince’s appearance, they also have varying stat bonuses. For example, one set of wings might give the Daemon Prince access to a new spell, another can give it a stronger charge bonus and speed, while a third may give it access to Tzeentch’s barrier mechanic.

Speaking to NME, Creative Assembly said there would be around “500billion” potential combinations to create.

Furthermore, the Daemon Prince can recruit from the rosters of all four Chaos gods and must build their favour with each god to unlock higher-tiered units.

Speaking to NME, Jim Watson – lead designer for Total War: Warhammer 3 – said that the Daemon Prince “[pushes] the limits of the engine, particularly on the battle side with that amount of visual customisation.”

“[It’s] a much stronger offering to the player and it’s more faithfully representing the source material for that particular character, because in the tabletop there’s not one type of Daemon Prince – they’re as varied as grains of sand on the beach…we wanted to reflect that in our game.”

“The blank slate is because it gives players complete agency to make the Daemon Prince what they want – he starts off with a default name, but you can obviously rename him. There’s some ludicrous number of combinations of body parts that you can apply to him, so it will appear to players who want to go down the visual route, it will appear to the more power gamer-side of things where they will be looking for the effects that are attached to each of those body parts and how they’re going to interact with the roster units that they’ve unlocked,” added Watson.

Meanwhile, lead campaign designer Mark Sinclair said “we had a look at the RPG elements in the previous games – things like naming your characters, new units, and choosing your equipment on the campaign map – we really wanted to dial that up to 11. I’m really excited to see what everyone can create.”

NME had the chance to play as the Daemon Prince faction in our Total War: Warhammer 3 preview, and found that “the Daemon Prince offers a chance to relish in the haphazard playstyle of a truly undivided Chaos, and getting to create your own legendary lord feels like the recipe for Total War’s most replayable faction yet.”

In other news, a mobile port for Total War: Medieval 2 has been announced for spring 2022.