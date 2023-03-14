‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ reveals Forge Of The Chaos Dwarfs DLC in fiery trailer

Creative Assembly has revealed Forge Of The Chaos Dwarfs, an upcoming race pack for Total War: Warhammer 3 that will introduce the industrial Chaos Dwarf faction to the game.

After months of teasing, the Chaos Dwarfs were revealed today (March 14) and are set to launch on April 13.

The first trailer for Forge Of The Chaos Dwarfs shows the faction fielding a mix of industrial siege weaponry, armoured infantry and monstrous units to achieve victory over their Dwarf rivals.

The downloadable content (DLC) will launch with three Legendary Lords for players to control — mechanised High priest Astragoth Ironhand, exiled sorcerer Drazhoath the Ashen, and “unmatched” warrior Zhatan the Black.

Additionally, all Chaos Dwarf Lords will be able to recruit Legendary Hero Gorduz Backstabber, a hobgoblin chieftain who rides a giant wolf.

On the campaign map, Chaos Dwarfs will aim to create the Great Drill of Hashut to “burrow through the very fabric of reality” and breach their god’s domain. However, this can only be done by looting relics from regular Dwarfs, who the Chaos Dwarfs detest for abandoning them and forcing them to turn to Chaos.

Additional campaign mechanics for Chaos Dwarfs include The Hell Forge, which will allow armies to gain battle bonuses by creating schematics for upgrades. The Tower of Zharr will also let Chaos Dwarf leaders vie for seats on the race’s ruling council, while convoys will allow players to trade the faction’s war tools for other resources.

Finally, players will need to adopt a “multi-layered approach to the subjugation and management of labourers” to ensure their economy keeps moving on.

While Forge Of The Chaos Dwarfs will launch as paid DLC, it will be accompanied by a free update that brings Gotrek And Felix character Ulrika Magdova to the game. Magdova will arrive as a Legendary Hero for Kislev and Empire players to recruit, and can use both melee and ranged combat styles along with Lore of Shadows spells.

