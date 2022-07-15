‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ reveals Immortal Empires release date and leaks DLC factions

Creative Assembly has confirmed a release date for Total War: Warhammer 3‘s Immortal Empires update, but has also accidentally leaked the contents of an upcoming downloadable content (DLC) pack.

Yesterday (July 14), Creative Assembly revealed that Immortal Empires will be added to Total War: Warhammer 3 on August 23.

Immortal Empires is an expansive update for Total War: Warhammer 3 that will merge maps from the Total War: Warhammer trilogy into one campaign, with every playable faction from the three games making an appearance.

ICYMI: Did you watch all the way to the end of today's Q&A video…? 'cause we snuck one last important question in there… (SPOILER: It's AUGUST 23!!!) pic.twitter.com/3T3HCAxBq5 — Total War (@totalwar) July 14, 2022

However, Creative Assembly’s latest Q&A video has accidentally leaked four DLC factions that will also make an appearance in Immortal Empires – though whether they arrive at launch will remain to be seen.

During the Q&A, an interface screen briefly revealed the names of four Warriors Of Chaos sub-factions that have not yet been announced: Legion Of The Gorequeen, Puppets Of Misrule, The Ecstatic Legions, and The Fecundites.

Although nothing has been confirmed just yet, Warhammer fans have deduced the identities of the villains leading these factions. Legion Of The Gorequeen will likely be Khorne’s “gorequeen” Valkia The Bloody, while the Puppets Of Misrule alludes to the “master of misrule” Vilitch, who serves Tzeentch.

Finally, The Fecundites likely refers to Nurgle’s Festus The Leechlord – often called the Fecundite – and The Ecstatic Legions may be championed by Azazel, who servers Slaanesh as the Captain Of The Ecstatic Legion.

Woe, O world! The Age of Mortals is coming to an end. Warriors of Chaos start positions in Immortal Empires 📍 Archaon The Everchosen – The Writhing Fortress

📍 Kholek Suneater – The Challenge Stone

📍 Prince Sigvald – Palace of Princes

📍 Be'lakor – Isle of Wights pic.twitter.com/J3sCFzIx7x — Total War (@totalwar) July 15, 2022

Although nothing else is known about the four mystery factions just yet, today (July 15) Creative Assembly shared the starting positions of the four existing Warriors Of Chaos lords – which you can see above.

Earlier in the month, seven new factions for Immortal Empires were revealed.

