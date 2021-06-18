‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ reveals new, bloody army roster for Khorne

Creative Assembly has released a full roster reveal for the Daemons of Khorne, an army faction which will appear in Total War: Warhammer 3.

In a blog post on Thursday (June 17), Creative Assembly announced which units will be featured in the Daemons of Khorne faction, including details on what play style can be expected from the roster.

Daemons of Khorne will be a primarily melee-focused faction due to their “distinct hatred” of magic and their opinion that ranged combat is cowardly. This means that while players will be at a notable disadvantage to other armies from afar, “other Chaos Gods cannot survive in a toe-to-toe fight” with the faction.

At the forefront of Khorne’s forces is legendary lord Skarbrand, one of the most powerful Bloodthirster Daemons to ever serve the Blood God. In Total War: Warhammer 3, Skarbrand is “a ludicrous force on the battlefield” that boasts a near-impervious resistance to magic.

On top of this, Skarbrand has two unique abilities. ‘Wrathful Reaper’ will prevent Skarbrand from ever being distracted from combat, while ‘Rage Embodied’ draws nearby units into frenzied combat.

Aside from Skarbrand, players will be able to choose from Exalted Bloodthirsters and Heralds of Khorne to lead their armies – both described as incredibly powerful melee fighters.

Hero units, which can be used for a multitude of purposes outside of battle, will include Cultists of Khorne and Bloodreapers.

The backbone of Khorne’s infantry include Chaos Warriors of Khorne and Bloodletters of Khorne. The Warriors will begin to frenzy when combat starts – causing them to give and receive bonus damage – while the Bloodletters will become more powerful as they kill.

Daemon’s of Khorne will come with many fast-paced melee units that aim to quickly close the distance between armies. Skullcrushers of Khorne – “the most powerful human force” in the faction – will act as cavalry, while even faster units like the Flesh Hounds of Khorne can be used to catch faster enemies.

Monstrous infantry will include Soul Grinders of Khorne, powerful Daemons which have been forged into “a truly horrific amalgamation of metal and flesh” that will cause terror to nearby enemies.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is planned for a PC release later in 2021.

