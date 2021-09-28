‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ sheds light on Cathay’s second legendary lord

As Total War: Warhammer 3 gets closer to release, Creative Assembly is showing off details on various legendary lords coming to the game.

This week, the Total War blog focused on Zhao Ming, also known as the Iron Dragon. As the ruler of the Grand Cathayan Western Provinces, he will be a prominent figure in the game’s lore and gameplay.

The blog introduction to Zhao Ming says that he “starts off his campaign in a bit of a pickle to be honest”, as the volatile situation around Cathay will be one of the key elements of his campaign. “The Skaven in the desert are acting up and there are even rumours of rebellion,” the post explains.

“Even so, he is a Dragon, a force to be reckoned with, and commands an impressive following”. The post continues. “The cabals of Metal Wizards are welcomed within his realm, much to the irritation of the Jade Dragon who sees the encouragement of sorcerous organizations outside of the Celestial Court as dangerous to the empire. These sorcerers help the Iron Dragon in his experiments, and many magical weapons and armour are forged in the Dragon’s cities.”

A full rundown of The Iron Dragon’s abilities, history, and attributes are detailed in the blog post.

Grand Cathay, a Chinese-analogue faction that is often referred to as one of the ‘lost’ nations, has never made an appearance outside of background lore and mysterious snippets of information. Fans are understandably excited, therefore, to see the faction in action when Total War: Warhammer 3 launches. A trailer released earlier in the month unveiled details about play style, army roster, and rulers.

Recently, it was announced that Total War: Warhammer 3 has been delayed from a 2021 release and will now launch in ‘early 2022’, as confirmed on Twitter.