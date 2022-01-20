‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ system requirements have been confirmed

The system requirements for Total War: Warhammer 3 have been confirmed ahead of its February release date.
The Steam page for Warhammer 3 has been updated and now features the PC system requirements for the upcoming real-time strategy game. It looks like the storage will require 120GB of available space, while the recommended graphics card suggests the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.
However, players without a powerful graphics card will still be able to play the game, with the minimum suggesting the Nvidia GTX 900/AMD RX 400 series.
Here are the PC system requirements for Total War: Warhammer 3:
Minimum
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i3/Ryzen 3 series
- Memory: 6 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 900/AMD RX 400 series | Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 120 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 8GB Memory if using integrated GPU.
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i5/Ryzen 5 series
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti/AMD RX 5600-XT
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 120 GB available space
- Additional Notes: TBA
Total War: Warhammer 3 is set to launch on February 17 and is now available to pre-order with special bonuses for those who do, including the Ogre Kingdoms Race Pack for free, two new Legendary Lords, new Lords and Heroes, and 20+ units.
Creative Assembly recently revealed that the final faction for Total War: Warhammer 3 is the Daemon Prince. This customisable character represents all four of the Chaos Gods, which can change nearly every aspect of its body.
In NME‘s preview, Andy Brown said: “Creative Assembly has improved its fantasy formula in leaps and bounds, and the most exciting thing I can say is that even by playing just two factions, Warhammer 3 is shaping up to stand even taller than its predecessors.”
Elsewhere, Activision games are still expected to remain on PlayStation, says Sony.