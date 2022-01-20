‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ system requirements have been confirmed

The system requirements for Total War: Warhammer 3 have been confirmed ahead of its February release date.

The Steam page for Warhammer 3 has been updated and now features the PC system requirements for the upcoming real-time strategy game. It looks like the storage will require 120GB of available space, while the recommended graphics card suggests the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

However, players without a powerful graphics card will still be able to play the game, with the minimum suggesting the Nvidia GTX 900/AMD RX 400 series.

Here are the PC system requirements for Total War: Warhammer 3:

Minimum

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel i3/Ryzen 3 series

Intel i3/Ryzen 3 series Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 900/AMD RX 400 series | Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Nvidia GTX 900/AMD RX 400 series | Intel Iris Xe Graphics DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 120 GB available space

120 GB available space Additional Notes: 8GB Memory if using integrated GPU.

Recommended