‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ to let players fight off all endgame scenarios at once

An upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3 update will let players turn on all in-game apocalyptic events at once, if they fancy fighting off as many endgame scenarios as possible.

Coming in update 2.1, which is scheduled for September 6, is the “Ultimate Crisis Mode” which lets players enable as few or as many endgame scenarios as they please (via PC Gamer).

“Following the addition of various end-game scenarios to the game, Update 2.1 will add a toggleable option to trigger all end-game scenarios in the same save game if you so desire. While this will not be toggled by default, it’s a great option for players who want to add all the end-game spice needed to keep things chaotic!” reads the update post.

You can hear more about the “Ultimate Crisis Mode” in a YouTube video from yesterday (August 25) below.

There’s a general endgame difficulty slider for the endgame in Total War: Warhammer 3, a customisable endgame timer warning, and even the option to enable multiple scenarios at once as mentioned earlier. Some of these scenarios include The Black Pyramid, A Grudge Too Far, Da Biggest Waaagh, The Wild Hunt and Vampiric Ascension.

The Black Pyramid will see the undead forces come forth from the titular structure with enhanced aggression, with the only way to win through taking the pyramid for yourself. In A Grudge Too Far, the dwarves decide to come for everyone on the map, spawning in every faction’s homeland and coming for whoever owns it.

Da Biggest Waaagh sees the greenskins spawning more armies and getting a number of buffs as well. The Wild Hunt sees the wood elves spawning in all major forests with double their ammo capacity. The player will need to control at least half of the glades to end the hunt.

Lastly in Total War: Warhammer 3, there’s Vampiric Ascension, which sees vampire counts return with fully stacked armies and bonuses to corruption, replenishment and upkeep. Players will need to capture the vampire regions.

More endgame scenarios will also be added in future updates as well.

