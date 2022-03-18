‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ update 1.1 will address Chaos Rift backlash

Creative Assembly has revealed that update 1.1, the first major patch for Total War: Warhammer 3, will address some of the community’s biggest issues with Chaos Rifts, unit responsiveness and more.

In a developer diary shared today (March 18), Creative Assembly has outlined what update 1.1 will include.

“Update 1.1 is the first of our large updates to the game. Currently slated for early next month, the build will introduce a [swathe] of changes across a variety of areas: design improvements, gameplay fixes, and fundamental changes prioritized and based on the feedback we’ve seen since launch,” said the studio.

Some of those major changes include tweaks to the way Chaos Rifts work in the campaign. Fans of the game have complained that these rifts are too intrusive on the game’s sandbox, which Creative Assembly has responded to by toning them down a bit.

Players will be able to build settlement buildings that prevent Chaos Rifts from opening in that province, while the strength of negative traits acquired by venturing into the Chaos Rifts have been “reduced by roughly 50 per cent”. Furthermore, the traits will be removed when the realm’s survival battle has been completed, and “Daemon Legendary Lords will no longer be burdened by the negative traits of their respective patron god”.

There will also be a chance to intercept AI factions at the Forge Of Souls, and defeating them will take away all of their acquired souls – meaning the race to gather all four souls will be a little less intense. Finally, securing a soul will now provide “additional bonuses for a limited period of time,” giving players a bit more of a reward for tracking them down.

“These changes are intended to make the souls race less urgent and give you the chance to approach the battlefield in different ways,” explained Creative Assembly.

Beyond the Chaos Rift changes, update 1.1 will also improve how well infantry responds to player commands on the battlefields.

“While changes have been made that should improve the rate of responsiveness to (roughly) match that in Total War: Warhammer 2, we still have work to continue improving the AI behaviour in combat.”

Update 1.1 will also include general bug fixes, multiplayer balance tweaks, a mod manager, and workshop support.

Looking ahead, Creative Assembly says that it’s “in the process of reviewing the release timing of both Immortal Empires and the Blood Pack” updates as it works to address issues with Total War: Warhammer 3‘s launch.

The studio is currently “pulling together a look at the year ahead,” and says a roadmap for Total War: Warhammer 3 can be expected following the release of update 1.1.

