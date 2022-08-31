‘Total War: Warhammer 3”s endgame scenario lets players become the apocalypse

A “currently intended” feature in the Immortal Empires campaign for Total War: Warhammer 3 is letting players take over an endgame scenario designed to challenge them, allowing them to turn the tables and become the apocalypse for other factions.

In Immortal Empires, a faction ability for Greenskin races means that players can confederate the tribe of any rival Greenskin leader they defeat in battle.

However, as spotted on Reddit, this extends to one of Immortal Empires’ new endgame scenarios, in which a large horde of Greenskin armies arrives to kick off a world-ending Waaagh.

Although these endgame scenarios are intended to pose a significant threat to players, this particular scenario has an amusing twist: if a player controlling a Greenskin race defeats the Waaagh’s faction leader in battle, they can confederate the Waaagh’s armies and territories.

Even better, the Waaagh’s numerous armies have no upkeep – meaning players are given a sizeable amount of 20-stack armies to use for free. This means that instead of players fighting for their life against an endgame scenario, they can simply confederate the invaders to take the Waaagh’s strength for their own.

“This is currently intended design, though if it ends up making the feature worse we’d investigate changing it,” shared Craig, a senior designer for Total War. “We had a discussion about it before release, and the overwhelming preference was to let the player have fun with their unique faction/race mechanics, rather than taking away the player’s toys.”

The launch of Immortal Empires has caused the player count for Total War: Warhammer 3 to skyrocket over the last week, with over 100,000 concurrent players flocking to the game since launch.

NME‘s time with Immortal Empires found good reason for the campaign’s popularity, claiming “the scale of Immortal Empires cements Total War: Warhammer 3 as one of the most ambitious strategy games of all time.”

