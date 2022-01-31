‘Totally Accurate Battlegrounds’ is halting development

The physics-based battle royale Totally Accurate Battlegrounds will be ending development due to a lack of players.

The news was announced in a Steam post from the developer Landfall. “As you know, the player numbers haven’t been great since this summer. The relaunch did not go as we would have liked it to. This is due to a lot of different factors, which we take full responsibility for.”

Totally Accurate Battlegrounds started life as paid game but recently relaunched as a free to play title.

“Initially, we had another studio on board to focus on the [free to play] aspects of the game like the in-game store so that we could spend our time creating new and exciting content. This didn’t work out, and we had to remake the store ourselves causing us to not be able to add new content until a few months after the relaunch.”

The post continues, “If we would have been able to add more content and fixes early on, it’s likely that player retention would have been better. This combined with the anti-cheat issues, performance issues, and the AMD bug also affected the player count negatively.”

“Essentially for the past couple of months, the game hasn’t been able to pay for its own development which in turn has led us to start working on new projects.”

“We are unlikely to do any more content updates for TABG, however, we have no intentions of shutting down the servers any time soon. The game will still be up and running and we’ll still do the occasional upkeep for the servers and maintain the anti-cheat with updates from the anti-cheat devs.”

While Totally Accurate Battlegrounds may not be receiving any new content, it is good to know that it will remain playable for the foreseeable future.

