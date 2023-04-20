Trailer for ultra-realistic bodycam shooter ‘Unrecord’ sparks ethics debate

Unrecord, a photorealistic shooter told through the perspective of a police officer’s body camera, has launched a new trailer — and although many fans have praised the game’s graphics, others have questioned the ethics of Unrecord‘s portrayal of police.

A new gameplay trailer for Unrecord was released yesterday (April 19) and showcases the first-person shooter (FPS) in action, with a player chasing down suspects and engaging in shootouts.

However, the game’s photorealistic visuals have proven the biggest draw for many fans.

Advertisement

“This is the only game I’ve ever seen that actually confuses my brain into thinking it’s real,” reads one YouTube comment, while another said they “refuse to believe that this is in-game”.

“Half way through, I forgot this was a game trailer,” added another fan. “It looks so real.”

Unrecord has been met with a similar reception on Twitter. The same trailer posted by the game’s co-director, Alexandre Spindler, has racked up almost 39million views and 147,000 likes at time of writing — with plenty of praise heaped on the game’s “too real” graphics.

However, some viewers have raised questions about the game’s portrayal of law enforcement and the ethical implications of Unrecord‘s realism.

“Very cool, but deeply uncomfortable setting and vibe,” wrote David Goldfarb, the director behind Metal: Hellsinger and Payday 2. “Let me be very clear; there is a place for games that make you uncomfortable. Nowhere did I say this game should not exist. Will I want to play it? Dunno. Maybe? Depends what it is.”

let me be very clear; there is a place for games that make you uncomfortable. Nowhere did I say this game should not exist. Will I want to play it? Dunno. Maybe? Depends what it is. — David Goldfarb (@locust9) April 20, 2023

Advertisement

Meanwhile, journalist Kane Webb claimed there was “so much potential for abuse and horrible videos” with the game’s realism; while other users questioned whether the game is broaching sensitive subject matter — the effect of bodycam footage on police brutality remains contested.

This game has me of two minds 1 — it’s so cool how far games have come 2 — this game makes me uncomfortable with the level of realism & mods for this game are going to truly be beyond the pale. https://t.co/9olk7JFtwx — Kane “The Conqueror” Webb (@FightOnTwist) April 20, 2023

If it was just a first person shooter just like a normal ass first person shooter I would disagree with you… But this is just like… There are people who have been personally affected to put it lightly by footage that is exactly from this perspective… — NavJackKnows (@Jack_Mangano) April 19, 2023

Looks amazing. Can you turn the camera off in the routine traffic stop mission? — Cussin' Greg (@ThatsMeAlexP) April 19, 2023

This game is gonna be like arma 3 where news sources use it like it's actual real body cam footage, combined with Ai a dark age of information is upon us https://t.co/8ruI3yLMoi — literallyVergil🇩🇿 (@vergilswarrior) April 20, 2023

This is absolutely an incredible accomplishment in systems design, and looks sweet, but like so many people, I so wish it was a full-on horror game instead of a cop sim lol There is no person or occupation I find less appealing to role play as and gamify than a police officer https://t.co/pD1owBptol — Purposeless Rabbitholes (@PRabbitholes) April 20, 2023

It remains unclear how Unrecord will actually portray police officers. On the game’s Steam page, Drama has promised “complex dialogues” and “tough moral dilemmas,” all explored through a “detective novel” storyline.

A release date for Unrecord is yet to be announced.

In other gaming news, Activision Blizzard developers have alleged the company is losing “amazing talent” due to its policy on remote work.