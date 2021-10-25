‘Transformers’ VR game announced for PSVR, SteamVR

Transformers Beyond Reality, a new VR game based on the robots in disguise, is coming to PSVR and SteamVR this winter.

The game, which was announced as Hasbro Pulse Con, a virtual press conference where brands like Star Wars, Power Rangers and Ghostbusters show off new products, is set to launch later this year.

A brief teaser trailer was shown, during which the player can be seen behind the wheel (legs?) of a Transformer as other famous bots battle in front of them. Little is known about the game so far other than you’ll team up with the Autobots in a battle against the Decepticons, which, as far as Transformers plots go, is about as standard as it gets.

Transformers is getting its own VR game and launches this winter on Steam and Playstation. pic.twitter.com/mnfgDIPFTn — Nathie (@NathieVR) October 24, 2021

The brief details that have been revealed describe the game as a “A thrilling arcade-style first-person shooter”. The game is being developed by Meta4, a team who have previously worked on Time Machine VR and The Other Room.

The game is set to release “Just in time for Christmas” according to its Facebook page.

For those looking for their Transformers fix in the meantime, it has recently been revealed that Starscream, Megatron and Optimus Prime are heading to Smite as skins. Launching in November, the skins are said to cost roughly $15USD. This follows the Stranger Things battle pass, as well as crossovers with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Elsewhere, veteran TV presenter Sir. Trevor McDonald will take the reins as the new GamesMaster when the show returns. He takes over Sir. Patrick Moore who had held the role from 1992 until 1998.