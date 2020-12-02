A Travis Scott-branded PlayStation 5 might be on the way

Sony could release a Travis Scott-branded PlayStation 5 in the coming weeks, according to a new report.

A recent Forbes profile of Scott claims that a co-branded PS5 system between the rapper and Sony might be in the works, as part of his recent “strategic creative partnership” with the gaming company.

Besides the co-branded console, the deal with Sony could also lead to a brand-new video game designed by the rapper, the report alleged. However, Scott has remained tight-lipped about the potential releases, telling Forbes that “it’s all going to roll out in the next couple of weeks”.

Back in October, Scott announced that he would be collaborating with Sony and its PlayStation brand on a number of “innovative projects”, although details were not revealed at the time. The report also claims that the rapper is expected to earn roughly US$20million from the partnership, equivalent to the amount he grossed for his virtual Fortnite concert in April.

That digital event broke Fortnite records, with over 12.3 million concurrent players tuning into the online event. During the virtual concert, Scott also debuted a new song, ‘The Scotts’ featuring Kid Cudi.

Last month, the rapper dropped a pair of PlayStation-branded shoes with Nike, which he also has a partnership with. The shoes were the first launch after he was announced as a Strategic Creative Partner for Sony.

Earlier this year, Scott also launched his own McDonald’s meal. The Cactus Jack meal, named after the his record label, was available until October 4 and included a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, fries with BBQ sauce and a Sprite.