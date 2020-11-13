Travis Scott shows off new PS5 x Nike collaboration after unboxing video

Travis Scott has released a line of PS5 merch after his “Unboxing Reimagined” video.

After teasing a new collaboration with Nike Dunk Low, the colourway for Scott’s upcoming merch line seems to have been revealed. The neutral-toned shoe sports a PS logo on the heel, offering a more muted vibe than the Official PlayStation Store merch released last week.

OUT OF MY MIND IN THE DESERT WHO RUNNING ??? https://t.co/3yGv5DFbwj pic.twitter.com/d8wtwfU059 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 13, 2020

The collection comes alongside an array of other PlayStation-related creativity from the artist, who has shown his enthusiasm for the PS5 release in several ways already. Utilising his ‘Cactus Jack’ brand, Scott was recently announced as Strategic Creative Partner for Sony’s PlayStation division.

This means expectations of innovative products aimed at fans will be at an all-time high, with Scott commenting in a video: “I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team. Most importantly I’m excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon”.

The PS5 Unboxing Reimagined Experience took a uniquely cinematic turn, with parts of it taking place in a desert, intercut with gameplay footage, and featuring a performance from James Blake on piano.

Scott has previously partnered with Epic Games to create his Astronomical events, which broke Fortnite’s streaming record in April. Over 12.3 million players participated in the event, which saw him debut his latest “musical journey” collaboration with Kid Cudi.