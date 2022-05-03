‘Trek To Yomi’, ‘NHL 22’ and more coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

A wave of new titles have been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass including Trek To Yomi and NHL 22.

Available from today (May 3) is Loot River, a dungeon crawling action roguelike that combines “tense, real-time combat with spatial block-shifting”.

Later this week (May 5) both cinematic action adventure game Trek To Yomi and narrative-driven, text-heavy role-playing game Citizen Sleeper will be available to subscribers.

Advertisement

Then on May 10 visual novel adventure game Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, action RPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising and war game This War of Mine: Final Cut will launch on the platform.

May 12 will see the arrival of NHL 22.

not be dramatic or anything but we can't wait for these games to be in our liveshttps://t.co/SjcA5DTOle pic.twitter.com/wT8ib0XnHb — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 3, 2022

It’s not all good news though. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition will be leaving Game Pass on May 10 while five days later (May 15) Enter The Gungeon, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Remnant: From The Ashes, Steep, The Catch: Carp And Coarse and The Wild At Heart will also be departing.

“That closes the first list of Game Pass games coming in May,” said Xbox before adding that players should “stay tuned for more updates later this month,” implying there’s even more titles to come.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Xbox Game Pass subscribers play 40 per cent more games than those who aren’t signed up to the service.

Advertisement

Those subscribed will also spend 50 per cent more on the games they play via in-game purchases and add-ons.

In other news, EA has announced plans to introduce cross-play to FIFA 22 “in the near future”.

Sharing the news in a Pitch Notes blog, EA explained that while the company is “eager to let our players connect across multiple platforms” the first phase of testing will only involve Online Seasons and Online Friendlies on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions” of the game.