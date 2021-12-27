Treyarch’s inclusivity statement written by women at the studio

Several women from the studio behind many Call Of Duty titles, Treyarch, have announced that the recent statement making inclusivity its “highest priority” was written by women at the developer.

Following several allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse at parent company Activision Blizzard, and the departure of Treyarch’s own studio head. the Treyarch official Twitter account released a statement on the studio’s official stance relating to inclusivity.

Since the publication of the statement, which we reported here, it has become clear that it was written by women staffed at the developer.

“Our culture has no room for sexism, harassment, racism, bigotry, discrimination, or bullying. As we move forward, providing a safe, diverse, inclusive working environment so that all may thrive will be our highest priority,” read the statement.

As we look ahead to 2022, we felt that it was important to share a few thoughts… pic.twitter.com/lWdEaZVN4w — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 21, 2021

Referring to the statement, producer at Treyarch, Miranda Due, confirmed that: “The women of Treyarch organised to write the statement and have it published. We are the ones that have been impacted the most by what has happened, and we are fighting for a better future.”

The women of Treyarch organized to write the statement and have it published. We are the ones that have been impacted the most by what has happened, and we are fighting for a better future. Change has to happen from within and we are doing our best and need support not this. https://t.co/AoWj7BorbK — Miranda Due (Pawnee/Cherokee/Otoe) (@MirandaDue) December 22, 2021

She also retweeted statements from others such as Treyarch online engineer Joshua Louderback who said:

“What you don’t see is the efforts of the women behind the scenes working hard to get a message out rather than allowing our studio to remain silent. There is an active lawsuit, the studio cannot say everything we want them to say. We will keep fighting for more.”

Happy that Treyarch have finally release the statement. This is not a PR stunt, but a sincere and heartfelt statement from the women of Treyarch. 1/5💙 https://t.co/VJWJAt17xS — Joanna Leung 💙 (@z3r0extreme) December 22, 2021

Senior game designer at Treyarch, Joanna Leung also praised the decision in a five tweet long thread which confirms that the initiative was spearheaded by the women at the company, saying “this was truly a team effort.”

