‘Truck Simulator’ patch 1.44 will change unmarked roads

Patch 1.44 for American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2 will feature a new unmarked road mechanic.

In a new Steam blog post, developer SCS Software revealed what’s next for its popular Truck Simulator games, confirming that big changes will be coming with the latest update.

As players may already know, while driving around they might notice passages on their journey that aren’t shown on the map and when players leave the area, the unmarked passage remains that way.

However, with 1.44, SCS is changing this by making the explored road appear on players’ maps as an orange dashed line, with any other unexplored area ahead being grey. Players will also be notified by their route advisor during their exploration, making the feature simpler.

“On one hand, this will ensure that you will immediately be aware of the fact that you have found something interesting, and on the other hand, if you ever decide to re-visit a hidden zone you will know where to go,” the developer said.

SCS Software has yet to reveal any further information about patch 1.44, or when it will release for both American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2.

In September 2021, SCS released new downloadable content for American Truck Simulator titled Wyoming DLC. This DLC took players to new locations, wildlife, and landmarks and allowed players to travel between 10 cities.

Earlier this year, the developer also detailed the new research and design of the Russian roadways for the Eurotruck Simulator 2 DLC – Heart Of Russia. The new content has yet to be released, but players can likely expect it to arrive sometime this year.

