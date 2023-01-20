Turns out Keke Palmer is a huge ‘Sims 4’ fan and loves custom mods

It turns out actress, singer and TV personality Keke Palmer is a huge The Sims 4 fan.

Earlier this week, Palmer went live on Instagram as she played Sims 4, offering colourful commentary and narration to her game.

Unsurprisingly, clips from the stream have since gone viral, with Palmer dealing with in-game breakups, glitches and the everyday chaos that comes with playing The Sims.

Keke Palmer beefing with characters on sims 4 is the funniest thing I’ve seen yet in 2023 pic.twitter.com/9dZ0Lzxh3o — keke palmer updates (@kekeupdate) January 18, 2023

keke palmer narrating her sims on instagram live…. she just GETS me pic.twitter.com/VGwoqMIDH7 — َ (@ungodlywests) January 18, 2023

No because Keke Palmer playing The Sims is heaven on earth — I could watch this all day 😭 pic.twitter.com/rwFK2gk5MI — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) January 18, 2023

Keke Palmer being stressed out about her Sims character glitching was killing me. “She got edges and no hair” 😭 pic.twitter.com/Xbp81XujNa — ✍🏾🗣 (@writtenbytruth) January 18, 2023

keke palmer having a sims fight is the funniest thing ever I love it 💀 pic.twitter.com/7d8h5HplGl — Ant 📼 (@ants_corner) January 18, 2023

“Sims 2 was my favorite era but I do like Sims 4. I don’t have a favourite expansion pack. I am just obsessed with the custom content and custom mods haha,” she revealed.

It turns out Keke Palmer is something of a veteran when it comes to Sims 4, with the above clips suggesting she’s playing a version of the game that includes the adult mod Wicked Whims.

Wicked Whims is a player-made NSFW expansion to Sims 4 that adds nudity, sex and the ability to watch porn, alongside customisable options for STIs and pregnancy.

In a tweet, Parker revealed she also has mods Basemental Drugs, Dynamic Teen Life and Homebody installed.

Palmer then took advantage of her newfound status as a Sims 4 legend by asking the community for help with her custom content. “I’m on a Mac and I have a bad [Custom Content] in my game that keeps making my Sim look crazy after she showers. I’m thinking it’s a cc and not a mod but I guess I gotta go through and find it? I’m so irritated,” she tweeted earlier this week.

The next day, she wrote: “Also, update for anyone who cares. I have Tray Importer, Sims4Studio and Better Exceptions. All were extremely helpful in cleaning up any bad cc I had which I honestly didn’t have much! Main thing was my graphics and a zodiac traits mod that must’ve been bugged. Thanks to all!”

“To my surprise one of the biggest issues was the under layer skin giving my man different coloured “parts” haha. He had a skin overlay but the under skin was still white. I got it all sorted after 24 hours,” she added.

Last October, The Sims 4 became free-to-play and EA officially confirmed that The Sims 5 is in development but won’t release for “a couple” of years.

In other news, Offworld Industries has announced that paid downloadable content (DLC) is coming to military-sim shooter Squad, despite previously claiming the game would never feature DLC.