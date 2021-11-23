‘Twelve Minutes’ is coming to PS4, PS5, and Switch in December

Recent time loop indie title Twelve Minutes will be coming to PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on December 7.

This is according to a new age-restricted trailer, which can be viewed here. Developed by Luis Antonio and published by Annapurna Interactive, the game has a man (James McAvoy) stuck in a time loop where he or his wife (Daisy Ridley) are constantly killed by a cop (Willem Dafoe).

The game is already on Xbox Game Pass and PC, as it was released earlier in the year. It’s also been put up for best indie game at The Game Awards, which airs on December 9. You can find out about more of the nominees here.

James McAvoy also recently admitted that on the set of Becoming Jane he was obsessed with playing Oblivion, so much so that he ended up melting the disc at almost 6AM after playing the game all night.

“I went to bed at 5:35AM, my car beeped its horn outside at, like, 5:45. And I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I need to do something.’ So I got up and I got the disc out of the Xbox 360 and I turned the gas hob on,” he said.

We gave Twelve Minutes four out of five stars in our review, saying that the game “is a smart take on the time loop concept, reducing both the time and space players operate in to create a pressurised experience. Its puzzles are varied and ingenious, and with all the pieces in front of you from the start, it encourages creative experimentation.”

