Twenty One Pilots announce virtual concert in ‘Roblox’

Ahead of their Takeover Tour, Twenty One Pilots have announced they will play an online concert in virtual platform game Roblox.

The Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience is “a pioneering interactive virtual concert powered by the latest Roblox technology” and designed in close collaboration with the band. The performance launches midnight, September 18 BST (4pm, September 17 PDT) and will be available to rewatch in Roblox until 7am, September 20. To view the concert, people will need to log into their Roblox account or sign up for one here.

According to the press release “the five-song set will feature a combination of hit songs as well as new material from the band’s 2021 album, Scaled and Icy.”

The experience will also include a dynamic setlist, giving players “in each concert the ability to control the order of songs performed through instantaneous voting once the concert begins. Each song will feature its own meticulously designed set with a high level of fidelity and realism, powered by the latest in Roblox’s lighting, physically based rendering, and motion capture technologies.”

The experience will also give Roblox players access to emotes, interactive features and bespoke virtual merchandise, with more than 30 exclusive custom-designed pieces available for purchase.

Pre-concert, a series of Metaverse-spanning quests will be integrated into three Roblox experiences – Ultimate Driving: Westover Islands, Creatures of Sonaria, and World // Zero.

“These quests will enable users to earn Twenty One Pilots prizes and include portals that allow users to be transported into the Twenty One Pilots pre-concert venue from across the Roblox platform in the days leading up to the concert.”

Players will also be able to access behind the scenes footage of how the concert was constructed as well as a Q+A with Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun.

Roblox Presents: The Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience 🔱 Join Grammy Award-winning duo @TwentyOnePilots on an electrifying musical adventure where you decide how the concert unfolds. Tune in on Friday, September 17th at 4PM PT. pic.twitter.com/QQmP3geTif — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) September 8, 2021

“At its core, Roblox is about shared-experience,” said Jon Vlassopulos, Global Head of Music at Roblox. “What we’re building with Warner Music Group is an immersive virtual concert experience unlike any other that has appeared on the Roblox platform. With Tyler and Josh of Twenty One Pilots, we’re able to welcome fans into the world of the band, delivering experiences that may be unattainable in the real world but have the feeling of authenticity that their fans will demand.”

Earlier this year, Roblox hosted ingame concerts from Lil Nas X and Zara Larsson ahead of a deal with Sony Music Entertainment. While Twenty One Pilots took over the local Schottenstein Center for a virtual gig designed to “push the limit on just what a livestream can be.”