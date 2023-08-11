‘Twin Peaks: Into The Night’ reimagines the classic show as a PS1 game

A PlayStation 1 style adaptation of Twin Peaks is in development from Blue Rose Team, and will be available to play on PC in just a couple of days.

Twin Peaks: Into The Night is intended to emulate the “good old games” of the 1990s and at the moment, it appears that the team have totally succeeded on that vision. The game has a fixed 4:3 resolution with simple yet effective environments rendered in chunky emulations of the original sets. Check it out below (via Rock Paper Shotgun):

Advertisement

While it’s not known how much of the show will be copied into the game, the player will step into the shoes of Dale Cooper – of course – and will interact with the residents of the town to solve the mystery.

There is also an inventory system reminiscent of the early Resident Evil entries with which the player is able to use, inspect and combine their items. In the Twin Peaks: Into The Night demo trailer, these include Cooper’s badge, his service weapon, the Teresa Banks file and a photo of Laura Palmer.

“This morning, in the town of Twin Peaks, Washington, a dead body is discovered down by the shore,” read the developer’s description of the adaptation. “When special agent Dale Cooper is called out to investigate on the recent murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer, mysterious events begin to occur.”

The demo of the game will go live on August 15 and it is not known if it will be available for only a limited time. As it is being released through itch.io, this is for PC players only. That being said, the response to Twin Peaks: Into The Night has been highly positive

In other gaming news, streamer Kai Cenat has been hit with several charges regarding his role in last week’s chaotic events in Union Square, New York City.