‘Twisted Metal’ franchise taken over by ‘Destruction All-Stars’ studio

Sources have suggested that the Twisted Metal series reboot has been handed over to Destruction All-Stars developer, Lucid Games.

Talking to VGC, the anonymous source explained that early development for the revival has now begun at the Liverpool-based studio.

The source explained that the revival will be built around a free-to-play model, partly in response to Destruction All-Star’s last-minute switch from premium release to being launched on PlayStation Plus at the start of 2021.

The new game is also set to coincide with an upcoming TV series based around the premise and set to star Anthony Mackie.

No more information has been revealed about the upcoming revival of the vehicular combat game but Lucid Games has extensive experience in the racing genre.

The studio was formed by veterans of now-closed developer Bizarre Creations, which created the highly-regarded Project Gotham Racing games. It has also worked on Need for Speed entries Payback and Hot Pursuit Remastered for EA.

Twisted Metal first arrived on the scene in 1995 on the PlayStation. Since then, eight main games have been developed across different PlayStation systems. Numerous spin-off titles have also been released.

Each game is a form of demolition derby with a storyline tied to it. The games focus on the need for using weapons, mines, and projectiles to fend off your opponents. It also requires some speedy racing skills to overcome the opposition.

Earlier this month, journalist Jeff Grubb, talked about the possibilities of a new Twisted Metal game on his exclusive Giant Bomb show.

