Twitch and Discord issue statements following Buffalo mass shooting

Both Discord and Twitch have issued statements following the mass shooting that took place in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York over the weekend.

Ten people were killed on Saturday (May 14) in what’s believed to be a racially-motivated attack at a supermarket in Buffalo. A CNN report says that of the thirteen shot and ten killed, 11 were Black.

The attack was streamed on Twitch and organised via a private Discord, with Twitch confirming to CNN in a statement the streamed attack was removed from the platform, adding that the user responsible “has been indefinitely suspended from our service, and we are taking all appropriate action, including monitoring for any accounts rebroadcasting this content.”

Twitch added that it removed the content from the platform less than two minutes after the violence started.

The 18-year-old suspect went to the Buffalo supermarket heavily armed and in tactical gear according to police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, who also confirmed they were streaming the attack with a camera.

Discord said in a statement (via Eurogamer) that it is investigating posts from the perpetrator of the attack, which allegedly include details of the shooting just days before it took place.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families, and we will do everything we can to assist law enforcement in the investigation,” added Discord.

The suspect reportedly told authorities they were targeting the Black community and travelled around 200 miles to go to the supermarket where the attack took place.

“The evidence that we have uncovered so far makes no mistake that this is an absolute racist hate crime. It will be prosecuted as a hate crime,” said commissioner Gramaglia. “This is someone who has hate in their heart, soul and mind.”

Investigators are apparently looking into a supposed online manifesto connected to the shooting, two federal law enforcement officials told CNN.