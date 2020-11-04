Twitch confirms digital GlitchCon event for November

Twitch has officially announced GlitchCon, a digital convention in place of its annual TwitchCon conference.

The streaming service confirmed GlitchCon on its Twitter account, alongside a teaser for the event. “Numerous glitches have been observed on Twitch. Our engineers have been working around the clock to debug the issue,” the ad reads.

“And they’ve found the source of the glitches deep within our systems – yep – it’s a portal to another dimension,” it continues, ending with the GlitchCon logo. The conference is set to kick off on November 14.

Watch the teaser below.

Because no fun was ever had by NOT going into an interdimensional portal. Step inside with us. GlitchCon – 11.14.20. pic.twitter.com/Sc3Su8jIpO — Twitch (@Twitch) November 2, 2020

Twitch has yet to detail what viewers can expect from GlitchCon. However, if it is anything like the physical TwitchCon convention it is replacing, the event is likely to feature esports tournaments, digital meet-and-greets with popular streamers, cosplay contests and more.

TwitchCon 2020 was originally scheduled to run from September 25 to 27, but was cancelled in June due to COVID-19. At the time, Twitch had hinted that it would take its annual convention online: “While we can’t gather in person, we’re exploring ways that we could join forces in an alternate dimension later this year.”

Earlier this year, the streaming company also cancelled TwitchCon Amsterdam. Other gaming conventions that have been affected by the pandemic include E3, PAX West, BlizzCon and more, with the latter set to return next year as an online-only event.

Yesterday (November 3), Blizzard Entertainment announced that BlizzCon 2021 will be free for all viewers. The digital event will run from February 19 to 20, 2021, and will be free-to-watch online for everyone, as announced by company president, J. Allen Brack in a recent Fireside Chat video.