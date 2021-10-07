Twitch hack orchestrated by “malicious third party”

Twitch has confirmed the data leak which occurred yesterday (October 6) was the result of an attack from an outside source who exploited a change in the server configuration.

In a short blog post by the streaming platform, Twitch confirmed that it is still in the process of investigating the impact of the leak, and that a server configuration change was accessed by a “malicious third party”.

The company further elaborated that so far log in details have remained private, and that credit card information is not stored on the site.

Despite this reassurance Twitch users have been circulating advice to protect accounts. This includes changing your password, ensuring you have 2FA authentication active, reviewing your connected third party apps, and changing your linked PayPal passwords.

We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. — Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

The leak, which consisted of a 125GB torrent available on 4chan, included source code and streamer payouts. The user conducting the leak stated that they wanted to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space”. Their motivation for doing so stems from their belief that the Twitch community is “a disgusting toxic cesspool”.

This comes following September’s #ADayOffTwitch where many streamers refused to stream from the platform in order to combat hate raids. This is where groups of bots and users flood a specific streamers channel often repeating negative comments, that often including slurs. These attacks are frequently targeted at BIPOC and LGBT+ streamers. Ofcom has also urged Twitch to better protect users from harmful content.

Users of the platform have shown interest in various parts of the leaks. Some of the most commonly shared information refers to ranking streamers by their total subscription earning payouts for the period August 2019 to September 2021, with the most popular streamers earning millions in this two year time frame. A website making this information easily searchable has since been removed.

We also learnt of how the elusive golden Kappa emote is generated. The rare variation of the popular Kappa emote was initially believed to be given to chat users randomly, however, the leak has revealed that instead a small selection of users decide who can use the exclusive emote for a 24 hour period.

In other news, more information has been released regarding the HBO The Last of Us TV series. Pedro Pascal of Game of Thrones fame has been announced to play the protagonist Joel Miller.