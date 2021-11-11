Twitch is now available on Nintendo Switch

It’s official – Twitch has finally come to the Nintendo Switch with a new app debuting on the Nintendo eShop right now.

Twitch has already existed on other platforms such as PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S for years. But now, four years after the Nintendo Switch launched, it has finally caught up with the competition.

Advertisement

Here’s the full eShop description:

“Watch livestream gaming videos, Esports and any IRL broadcast on your Nintendo Switch device!” it reads. “Sports are here. Tune into your favourites: basketball, baseball, soccer, football, swimming, wrestling, hockey, pool, and much more through talk shows, league channels, Fantasy, and ESports.”

The app clocks in at 31Mb and allows you to watch streams directly on your Nintendo Switch. However, you can’t use the app to stream Switch games to the Twitch platform.

The UI is currently quite limiting, too – you can’t use or view chat while also watching a stream, instead forced to switch between the two. While watching a stream, you only have the options to pause, hide the UI or close the stream.

However, there is an option to authorise your account using a QR code to use chat on your mobile phone – allowing you to juggle your mobile and Nintendo Switch to watch streams on one device while you chat on the other.

The Nintendo Switch Twitch app also seems to auto-adjust the stream quality, although it seems to work pretty well.

Advertisement

Signing in to your Twitch account on the app is relatively easy, too – scan a QR code on your phone or enter an eight-digit code from your screen at https://www.twitch.tv/activate.

If the new Twitch app doesn’t quite scratch your itch, you can watch Hulu or YouTube on your Nintendo Switch without a hitch. But Netflix remains out of the picture, for now.

Meanwhile, Fortnite accidentally gave away its rarest item to hundreds of players before quickly taking it back.