Twitch is slashing income for bigger streamers on “premium deals”

Twitch streamers who were given “premium deals” offering them more than 50/50 revenue split will see their income reduced, with Twitch blaming the expense of hosting streams.

In a blog published today (September 21), Twitch president Dan Clancy acknowledged that it has previously offered “premium deals” to certain streamers, which involved better revenue payouts than the streaming site’s typical 50/50 split.

However, Clancy said that it stopped offering these premium agreements in 2021 and acknowledged that although some streamers still get 70/30 revenue splits, these will be altered moving forward.

“For these streamers still on these premium deals, we’re adjusting the deal so that they retain their 70/30 revenue share split for the first $100K [£88,144] earned through subscription revenue,” shared Clancy. “Revenue above $100K will be split at the standard 50/50 share split.”

These changes will come into effect after June 1, 2023, and streamers will only be affected when it’s time for their existing contract to be renewed. Clancy noted that the change will not affect “approximately 90 per cent of streamers on standard agreements with premium subscription terms.”

Clancy went on to explain that although viewers and streamers have been asking for 70/30 revenue splits to become the norm going forward, that won’t be happening. Clancy cited “the cost of our service” and said that it can cost the company over £881.76 ($1000) to host streamers that broadcast for over 200 hours a month.

The move has been criticised heavily on Twitter, with many slamming the move as a step back from the service and highlighting that streaming rival YouTube offers creators a 70/30 split.

“The trillion dollar corporation cries poor as justification for reducing contracted rates and not providing a better split for smaller streamers,” shared Skill Up.

“The revenue split change for bigger streamers sucks for them, not increasing the share for smaller streamers really sucks for them, and confirmation that more intrusive ads is the new way forward massively sucks for everyone,” added Nich Richardson.

Yesterday (September 20), Twitch announced that it was banning unlicensed gambling sites following complaints from streamers.