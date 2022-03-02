Twitch outlines plans for Women’s History Month

Twitch has outlined its plans for Women’s History Month, where the streaming service will spotlight “hundreds of Women Creators on the Women’s History Month Shelf.”

In a recent blog post, Twitch has detailed the various plans it has for Women’s History Month. Firstly, on International Women’s Day (March 8), Twitch will be retweeting “as many people as we can who shout out Women Creators who make Twitch what it is.” For those who want to get involved in this, you just need to tweet out #ItsNotTwitchWithout, tag a creator you like, and write a few words about their channel.

As well as this, the company has highlighted some events centered around women that are occurring throughout the month as well. The Frame Fatales, Games Done Quick’s all women speedrunning community, will be “celebrating women in gaming, comradery, and friendship with the Game of the Month Mini Marathon,” on March 26 and 27.

Last year, the Twitch Women’s Alliance pilot program was trialled to help empower “partners who are women, non-binary, or belong to marginalised genders, through initiatives that increase representation on Twitch, educational and social programs, and a dedicated support network.” And in celebration of the one year anniversary, every member of the TWA team will be featured on the Women’s History Month Shelf on the front page.

And the post also highlighted how you can help support the 1000 Dreams Fund BroadcastHER Grant, which is open to women affiliates and partners. The grant helps support women and non-men broadcasters on Twitch by providing them with financial support for things like travel to gaming conventions, or hardware upgrades. Twitch notes how you can set up a campaign on Tiltify to help fund the grant.

The full post highlights more events happening on the platform for Women’s History Month.

Last year, NME spoke to streamer Nihachu about her experiences as a woman on Twitch. “I had to delete Twitter because I would get death threats every day,” said Nihachu. “I would have people telling me they hated me, which gave me insecurities I didn’t know I had. There’s this stigma around female Twitch streamers, that we’re selling our bodies or that we’re only successful because of how we look. We’re always told female Twitch streamers have it so much easier than the guys, but the statistics say differently.”

