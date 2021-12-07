Twitch Rivals hosts charity football stream with some famous faces

Twitch Rivals will host a five-aside football tournament to raise money for the Alan Shearer Foundation, with a guaranteed £37,717 ($50,000) going to the charity already.

The livestreamed football tournament is set to take place at 3PM GMT on Thursday (December 9) and will see famous streamers take each other on in five-aside football matches.

The match will be streamed on the Twitch Rivals channel and hosted by True Geordie – a full list of participants can be seen below:

Harry Wroetoshaw

WillNE

Cam Kirkham

ImAllexx

Spencer Owen

Smiv

StatmanDave

Pieface

Calfreezy

Behzinga

Reev

True Geordie

Elliot Hackney

Laurence McKenna

Rory Jennings

Adam McKola

Buvey

Thogden

Spraggy

Discussing why he’s set the event up, streamer True Geordie shared the following:

“I’ve always wanted to create a charity event, so to be able to do it with all my mates and raising money for my hero and the Alan Shearer Foundation is a dream come true. The work the Alan Shearer Centre does in the North East is vital for so many people, especially children.”

The Alan Shearer Foundation is based in Newcastle and supports the Alan Shearer Centre. The centre is “a specialist recreational, sensory and social resource for disabled people of all ages” that is completely free for recipients.

This is the first real-life event that Twitch Rivals will host. In the past, the platform has hosted competitions for games like League Of Legends and Fortnite, a far cry from a real-world football tournament.

